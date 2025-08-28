August 29 Bank Holiday or not?

As August is coming to a close, most individuals are interested in learning whether banks will remain open or close their doors, particularly given the current festive and monsoon season in different regions of India. Since August 29, 2025, is a Friday, one can be sure that banks will function normally with regular working hours across India.

Banking Status Nationwide

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 2025 holiday calendar, August 29 is not a bank holiday. This implies that all public sector banks, private banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks will function normally. Branches, counters, and customer service desks will operate as per their usual working hours, enabling the customers to perform their normal banking services without any disruption.

Is there a State-Specific Bank Holiday?

In contrast to some regional holidays that occasionally influence bank business, no state-level bank holiday has been planned for August 29, 2025. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, and other states have made no announcements of closure on this day. Customers across all states may thus anticipate normal banking operations without limitation.

Digital Banking Services Continue Uninterrupted

Although branch operations shall remain open, it is important to mention that online banking services still operate 24/7, reducing any effect of bank holidays or local disturbances. Services that are still available are:

ATMs: Cash deposits, withdrawals, and mini statements.

UPI (Unified Payments Interface): Instant money transfers and merchant payments.

Net Banking and Mobile Banking: Bill payments, fund transfers, and account management.

NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS: All prominent electronic fund transfer systems are still active.

Why August 29 Is a Regular Working Day

As compared to dates like those related to national festivals, state holidays, or religious festivals, August 29 is not classified under any RBI-announced bank holiday category. RBI typically announces holidays for:

National festivals like Independence Day, Republic Day, or Gandhi Jayanti.

Religious festivals like Diwali, Eid, Christmas, or Ganesh Chaturthi.

State-level observances that differ locally, such as the August 25 shutdown in Guwahati, Assam.

As August 29 does not fall under any of these categories, the banks will function normally throughout the nation.

Tips to Customers

Go to Branches as Usual: Customers can make branch visits without fear of shut-downs.

Check Local Announcements: Although a bank holiday has not been planned, local authorities sometimes declare emergency shut-downs because of weather or other complications.

Utilize Digital Banking: In case of convenience, online facilities are completely functional so that transactions are not disrupted.

August 29, 2025, is a normal working day for Indian banks.

No state holidays or RBI-declared bank holidays are planned for this day.

Offline and online banking transactions will be conducted normally.

Customers can plan their banking operations without worrying about any disruptions.

