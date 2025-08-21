August 22 Bank Holiday or not?

As August 2025 reaches its final days, everyone is inquiring if Friday, August 22, 2025, will be a bank holiday throughout the country. As banks have already taken a couple of holidays this month because of festivals and local events, customers wish to know if services will be impacted on this day.

Is August 22 a Nationwide Holiday?

No, August 22 is not a bank holiday under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Banks throughout India will be open and operational on this day.

Chances of Regional Holidays

Similar to any date, some states or districts can declare local bank holidays because of regional festivals or celebrations. These would be restricted to specific regions and would not affect banking services nationwide.

Banking Services Still Operational

Although a few branches may be closed on local holidays, critical services will operate uninterrupted:

ATMs will work normally for withdrawals and deposits.

Online banking and mobile apps will remain functional for regular transactions.

Digital payments such as UPI, NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS will continue to work across the country.

Conclusion

In other words, August 22, 2025, is a regular working day for banks in the majority of India. Just some locations may have regional holidays, but generally customers can conduct their banking business with no significant interruption.

