August 21 Bank Holiday or not?

As August 2025 approaches its end, most of the customers are inquiring if Thursday, August 21, 2025, will be a bank holiday nationwide. With already a few public holidays and regional observances in the month, it is crucial to find out if banking services will be interrupted or the day will be a normal working day.

Is August 21 a National Bank Holiday?

No, August 21, 2025, is not a bank holiday across the entire country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar does not have this date marked as a mandatory pan-India holiday. This indicates that banking services like cash withdrawal, cheque deposit, and online transfer will be available as usual in most states.

Nevertheless, as is the case with most dates, certain areas will celebrate local festivals or events, causing partial bank closures in those regions.

States Celebrating Regional Bank Holidays on August 21, 2025

Karnataka

Due to regional monsoon-related celebrations and local observances, bank holidays might be declared by some districts in Karnataka. The closures won't be state-wide but will be district-specific.

Maharashtra

Some districts of Maharashtra might experience bank holidays associated with prevailing regional celebrations. Banks in most cities, though, such as Mumbai and Pune, are likely to be open.

Tamil Nadu

In some Chennai suburbs, banks will probably be shut as part of regional community celebrations related to the monsoon season.

Jammu & Kashmir

Some areas of Jammu & Kashmir are likely to be on holiday due to the continuation of religious festivities. The shut downs will be local, with other branches operating as usual.

Other States

For majority of states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab, August 21 will be a working day like any other for all banks.

Banking Facilities Available Despite Closure

Though the banks might be closed in a few places, customers can still avail services through:

ATMs: Operative throughout the nation for cash withdrawal and checking balance.

Online Banking: Net banking and mobile banking facilities will operate in full swing.

Digital Payments: UPI services such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, along with NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS, will operate as normal.

Conclusion

In conclusion, August 21, 2025, is not a national bank holiday. Clients in the majority of states will have regular banking services on this day. However, certain areas in states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Jammu & Kashmir will have localized closures due to festivals and celebrations.

For people who reside in such places, it is best to confirm with local branches beforehand. At any rate, ATMs, online banking, and electronic payment services will guarantee easy transactions at any time of day.

