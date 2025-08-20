Oracle Cuts Nearly 3,000 Jobs in India, Bengaluru and Mumbai Employees Worst Affected

Cloud computing giant Oracle Corp. has reportedly laid off nearly 3,000 employees in India – about 10% of its local workforce.

The move comes as the tech major restructures operations while boosting investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

India remains a key base for Oracle, employing nearly 28,824 people as of last year across hubs such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Noida and Kolkata. Employees in Bengaluru and Mumbai are reportedly the most hit by the layoffs.

The latest wave of tech layoffs, reported by industry outlet Data Centre Dynamics, has severely impacted staff in software development, cloud services and customer support.

Several employees have reportedly termed the decision abrupt, citing little clarity on redeployment or severance benefits.

The job cuts in India follow Oracle’s announcement of eliminating more than 150 roles in its Seattle-area cloud unit and 188 positions in California’s Bay Area. The company described the decision as part of a ‘restructuring exercise’.

The layoffs coincide with Oracle’s multibillion-dollar agreement with OpenAI to supply around 4.5 gigawatts of data centre capacity in the US.

The cuts affect 143 workers at its former headquarters in Redwood City and 45 in Pleasanton. Software developers, managers, technical support analysts, product managers, and several executives – including an IT director, a senior IT manager, and an IT vice president – are among those impacted.

In a June filing, Oracle stated that it periodically revises its workforce due to strategic shifts, reorganizations, or performance concerns.

“These types of restructurings have resulted, and may in the future result, in higher restructuring costs and temporarily reduced productivity while employees adapt,” the filing noted.

With this latest round of job cuts, Oracle has joined tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta, who have also slashed positions this year to offset surging AI-related spending.