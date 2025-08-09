August 11 Bank Holiday or not?

As the holiday season in August 2025 progresses, there is a lot of confusion regarding the bank holidays on August 11, 2025. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Monday, August 11, 2025, is not a holiday for banks, and it will be a normal working day for Indian banks. This implies that all banking operations, such as withdrawals, deposits, and other financial activities, will proceed as normal.

States with Bank Holiday on 11th August 2025

Even though August 11 is a normal working day for most of the banks in India, there are specific states that can observe a holiday since there are regional festivals or state-level festivals that can be celebrated. It is necessary to look at the local banking calendar for specific regions to know whether an exception is being made. But no major state-specific bank holidays are programmed on August 11, 2025, based on the official RBI holiday calendar.

Upcoming August 2025 Bank Holidays

Though August 11 is a normal working day, the month of August has a number of significant holidays which will affect banking activities. Following is the list of significant holidays for the rest of the month:

August 15, Friday – Independence Day

A national holiday, all the banks in India shall be closed to commemorate India's independence from British domination.

August 16, Saturday – Janmashtami

Seen as a major festival in various regions of India, banks will be closed in cities such as Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, and so on.

August 27, Wednesday - Ganesh Chaturthi

Festively celebrated in cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, Ganesh Chaturthi will cause bank closure in various large cities.

August 28, Thursday - Ganesh Chaturthi (Second Day)

Few places will be closing on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, and banks will be closed on certain states such as Bhubaneswar and Panaji.

State-Specific Holidays in August 2025

There are a few state-specific bank holidays that will fall on the following dates in August:

August 8, Friday – Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Sikkim)

August 13, Wednesday – Patriot's Day (Manipur)

August 19, Tuesday – Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's Birthday (Tripura)

August 25, Monday – Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Assam)

Banking Services Over Holidays

While conventional banking branches will be closed on holidays, customers can nonetheless enjoy basic banking services via online platforms like internet banking, mobile banking applications, UPI, and IMPS. Nevertheless, customers should expect possible delays in some transactions as a result of the holiday shutdowns.

For August 11, 2025, it will be a working day for banks as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list. No bank holiday will be observed on this day. There are numerous national and regional holidays throughout the month that impact banking services, so advance planning is required for financial transactions to avoid any inconvenience. Monitor the state-specific holiday list of local banks for closures and make sure to avail the digital banking features for smooth transactions.

