Are Banks Open on October 30? Check RBI Holiday List
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced their holiday calendar, and as per the official calendar, banks will be operating on October 30. This implies that all banking services like deposits, withdrawals, and cheque clearances will all be functioning normally.
Digital Banking Services Available 24/7
Even when banks are closed, digital banking services like ATMs, UPI, internet banking, and mobile apps will continue to be available 24/7. Customers can access these services to manage their accounts, make transactions, and pay bills.
Chhath Puja Celebrations Conclude, Banks Open
The Chhath Puja celebrations have concluded, and banks have returned to normal. The festival is observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. It is celebrated as a token of gratitude to nature and a worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.
Bank Holiday List: October 25-31
Following is the list of bank holidays for the week:
- October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
- October 26 (Sunday): Weekly off
- October 27 (Monday): Chhath Puja (evening puja) in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal
- October 28 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja (morning puja) in Bihar and Jharkhand
- October 31 (Friday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary in Gujarat
When Are Banks Usually Closed?
Banks usually remain closed on weekends and national, regional, and religious holidays. Dates for holidays might be different from state to state, so it's better to view the list of bank holidays in your state before heading to a bank.
Bank Holidays in October 2025
Following is the list of bank holidays in October 2025:
- October 1: Bank holiday in various cities
- October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
- October 3: Durga Puja in Gangtok
- October 7: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti
- October 10: Karva Chauth in Shimla
- October 20: Diwali
- October 21: Diwali Amavasya
- October 22: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)
- October 23: Bhai Bij
- October 25: Fourth Saturday
- October 26: Weekly off
- October 27: Chhath Puja (evening puja)
- October 28: Chhath Puja (morning puja)
- October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary in Gujarat
Always cross-check the dates with your bank or RBI website for bank holiday and working hours.