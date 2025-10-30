Are Banks Open on October 30? Check RBI Holiday List

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced their holiday calendar, and as per the official calendar, banks will be operating on October 30. This implies that all banking services like deposits, withdrawals, and cheque clearances will all be functioning normally.

Digital Banking Services Available 24/7

Even when banks are closed, digital banking services like ATMs, UPI, internet banking, and mobile apps will continue to be available 24/7. Customers can access these services to manage their accounts, make transactions, and pay bills.

Chhath Puja Celebrations Conclude, Banks Open

The Chhath Puja celebrations have concluded, and banks have returned to normal. The festival is observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. It is celebrated as a token of gratitude to nature and a worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Bank Holiday List: October 25-31

Following is the list of bank holidays for the week:

October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

October 26 (Sunday): Weekly off

October 27 (Monday): Chhath Puja (evening puja) in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal

October 28 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja (morning puja) in Bihar and Jharkhand

October 31 (Friday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary in Gujarat

When Are Banks Usually Closed?

Banks usually remain closed on weekends and national, regional, and religious holidays. Dates for holidays might be different from state to state, so it's better to view the list of bank holidays in your state before heading to a bank.

Bank Holidays in October 2025

Following is the list of bank holidays in October 2025:

October 1: Bank holiday in various cities

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 3: Durga Puja in Gangtok

October 7: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

October 10: Karva Chauth in Shimla

October 20: Diwali

October 21: Diwali Amavasya

October 22: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)

October 23: Bhai Bij

October 25: Fourth Saturday

October 26: Weekly off

October 27: Chhath Puja (evening puja)

October 28: Chhath Puja (morning puja)

October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary in Gujarat

Always cross-check the dates with your bank or RBI website for bank holiday and working hours.

