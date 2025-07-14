Are Banks Closed on July 15 in Meghalaya?

July 14, 2025, is a bank holiday in Meghalaya because of the Behdeinkhlam festival, an important cultural festival celebrated by the Pnar people. Thankfully, July 15, 2025, is not a bank holiday in Meghalaya, and banks will be open as usual. While the traditional bank branches in Shillong and elsewhere in Meghalaya are closed today, customers can still access basic banking through digital and self-help channels.¹ ²

Behdeinkhlam Festival Significance

Behdeinkhlam festival is an ancient practice followed by the Jaintia community in Meghalaya during the season after sowing. It's a period when the people come together, offer prayers for a good harvest, and ward off disasters. Behdeinkhlam festival reflects the prosperous cultural history of Meghalaya, depicting the spiritual bonding of the community with nature and their role in agriculture.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in July 2025

Some of the prominent bank holidays in Meghalaya during July 2025 are:

July 17: Death anniversary of U Tirot Sing

July 26: 4th Saturday Bank Holiday

July 20 and 27: Countrywide closures on account of regular weekend holidays

Bank Holiday Information

Meghalaya gets a total of 19 notified bank holidays during 2025, apart from Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays. The state government announces these holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and all Meghalaya banks follow them.

