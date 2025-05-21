Anti-Terrorism Day, May 21: History, Significance, and Slogans against terrorism!

May 21 marks National Anti-Terrorism Day in India, a day to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. This day serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of terrorism on individuals, society, and the nation.

History of National Anti-Terrorism Day

National Anti-Terrorism Day was officially declared on May 21, 1991, in the aftermath of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. He was the youngest Prime Minister of India and was assassinated on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur near Chennai by a suicide bomber associated with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Significance of National Anti-Terrorism Day

The significance of National Anti-Terrorism Day lies in its objective to raise awareness about the threats posed by terrorism and violence, and to promote peace, unity, and harmony among citizens. This day serves to:

Foster a sense of unity and solidarity against terrorism and violence

Honor the sacrifices made by the victims of terrorism and their families

Promote a culture of peace and non-violence

Theme

The theme of National Anti-Terrorism Day is to promote peace, unity, and harmony among citizens and to foster a sense of unity and solidarity against terrorism and violence.

Slogans Against Terrorism

Some powerful slogans against terrorism include:

"Terrorism is the war of the poor, and war is the terrorism of the rich." - Peter Ustinov

"With guns, you can kill terrorists. With education, you can kill terrorism." - Malala Yousafzai

"An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Fight war-mongers, religious hatred, and fake nationalism. Terror will die of starvation." - Anand Patwardhan

"We will not learn how to live together in peace by killing each other's children." - Jimmy Carter

"Terrorism has no religion, no nationality, and no humanity. We must all come together to fight against this evil." - Manmohan Singh

Anti-Terrorism Pledge

On National Anti-Terrorism Day, citizens take an anti-terrorism pledge to oppose all forms of terrorism and violence. The pledge reads:

"We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."

Conclusion

National Anti-Terrorism Day serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting peace, unity, and harmony among citizens. By taking the anti-terrorism pledge and spreading awareness about the threats posed by terrorism, we can work towards creating a more peaceful and harmonious society. Let us join hands to fight against terrorism and promote a culture of peace and non-violence.

