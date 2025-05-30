Angry Rhino Attacks Safari Car in Assam: Viral Video Sparks Questions About Animal Aggression

A video of an ‘angry’ rhinoceros attacking a safari vehicle and almost overturning it has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident took place in the Salbari Range of Manas National Park in Assam on Thursday, leaving the tourists startled. Fortunately, none of the tourists were injured.

In the video, a rhino can be seen charging at a safari jeep with three to four passengers on board. Another safari jeep is visible right behind the one that was attacked. Passengers in both jeeps remained calm until the rhino walked away.

Why Do Rhinos Get ‘Angry’?

While the rhino might appear angry in the video, its behaviour is more likely a result of instinctive reactions rather than human-like emotions.

Confusion or Fear

Rhinos have poor eyesight and rely heavily on smell and hearing. If they sense an unfamiliar presence—such as humans or vehicles—and can't clearly identify it, they may charge out of fear or confusion.

Territorial Behavior

Rhinos, especially males, are highly territorial. They may act aggressively if they feel their territory is being invaded by another rhino or a perceived threat.

Protecting Their Young

Mother rhinos are extremely protective of their calves. If they sense danger near their offspring, they may charge without hesitation.

Irritation or Provocation

Rhinos may become aggressive if they're startled, approached too closely, or if they are injured, sick, or feeling cornered.

Stress or Environmental Factors

Habitat loss, poaching, and increasing human activity can cause stress, making rhinos more jumpy or aggressive than usual.

What to Do If a Rhino Charges or Attacks a Safari Vehicle

As seen in the recent incident, maintaining a calm composure is crucial in such situations.

Silence is key

Rhino safaris can be thrilling, but caution is essential. Tourists are advised to speak softly—or not at all—as loud noises can startle rhinos. Do not exit the vehicle under any circumstances.

Follow Your Guide’s Instructions. Always

Guides are trained to interpret animal behaviour and manage dangerous situations. In extreme cases, they may rev the engine or bang on the vehicle to scare off the rhino—but only as a last resort.

If You’re on Foot (Walking Safari)

If the rhino hasn’t noticed you: Stay completely still. If it spots you: Move away slowly and calmly. Avoid sudden movements, which can provoke a charge.

If it charges:

Don’t run in a straight line. Instead, run in a zigzag pattern—rhinos are fast (up to 55 km/h), but they aren't agile. Climb a tree or get behind a solid barrier if one is nearby.