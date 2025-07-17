Air India Flight AI-171 Crash Twist: Did the Captain Shut Off Fuel to the Engines?

Uncertainty continues to surround the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad last month, as a new Wall Street Journal report flags the need for a criminal investigation into the incident.

Citing sources familiar with the preliminary assessment by U.S. investigators, the WSJ report reveals that data from the aircraft’s black box suggests it was the captain—not the first officer—who shut off fuel supply to the engines.

This revelation aligns with the initial findings of India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which stated that the fuel control switches were turned off shortly after takeoff. Although the switches were turned back on within seconds, the aircraft failed to regain stability and crashed into a nearby medical college complex, killing nearly 270 people.

The AAIB’s preliminary report noted confusion in the cockpit. One pilot reportedly asked, “Why did you do that?” to which the other responded, “I didn’t.” The WSJ has now reportedly identified the individuals involved, claiming the captain’s role in turning off the switches, but without clarifying whether the action was accidental or deliberate.

According to the WSJ, the captain appeared composed in the moments before the crash, while the first officer was described as panicked and visibly shocked. Investigators are now examining the cockpit crew’s behaviour and communication to assess their decision-making under stress.

While the AAIB has yet to determine whether the crash was due to human error or a technical malfunction, U.S. experts quoted by the WSJ believe there may be sufficient cause to pursue a criminal review.

The report also noted that U.S. authorities, including the FBI, are historically brought in when intentional acts are suspected in aviation disasters.

As the investigation continues, the incident remains one of the most troubling in India’s aviation history, with critical questions about accountability and cockpit protocols still unanswered.