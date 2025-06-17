Air India Crash, Iran-Israel Conflict: Tough Times for Indian Tourism

The Air India plane crash that took place a few days ago in Ahmedabad was one of the worst aviation disasters in India. It's definitely going to take a while for the people of this country to forget about the horrific tragedy, and if there's one industry that gets immediately impacted by the same, it's the tourism industry.

2025 hasn't been an outstanding year for Indian tourism. The India-Pakistan war that took place with terrorists killing 26 innocent lives in Pahalgam was the initial point of this, and even though the conflict didn't result in a full-blown war, it created a minor panic among tourists in the country.

Air India Plane Crash and Its Impact on Indian Tourism

Now, after the Ahmedabad plane crash that took more than 270 lives, the fear is greater now than ever. While the Indo-Pak conflict on tourism was indirect, the impact of the Air India crash is immediately felt. Business travelers planning trips to India might not be that confident in doing the same.

Additionally, trust in Boeing and Air India is at its lowest point, and it may take some time, along with assurance from the DGCA, for both general and business tourists to feel confident about traveling by air. While people of India are trying to recover from the Ahmedabad horror, the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict has put a further dent into the travel plans of Indian tourists.

Iran-Israel Conflict Further Impacts Bookings to Europe

It's being reported that nearly 7% of bookings to Europe are being impacted due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. The main reason for this is the flight cancellations owing to geopolitical restrictions, and this is why tourists are not really showing any interest in traveling.

Initially, tourists who preferred the US as a destination were looking at Europe for a brief while, but now even that is getting cancelled owing to the repetitive flight cancellations. Another reason air travel could see a significant decline in this country this year is the expected increase in airfare.

An estimated 15% increase is predicted in charges as the flights are now taking longer routes to reach their destinations, which increases the fuel consumption. Despite all this, corporate travel might still continue, but leisure tourists who would like to take international vacations might just decide to give traveling a break for now.