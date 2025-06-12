Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Modi, Shah and Naidu Should Resign - Demands Swamy

In what could be considered one of India's worst aviation disasters, Air India flight AI171 (Boeing 787-8) crashed within five minutes after takeoff on top of the BG Medical Hostel near Ahmedabad Airport. The casualties from the crash are expected to be in large numbers, and the official death toll is not yet out.

The central government, under the leadership of PM Modi, has extended full support to the state of Gujarat and their CM, Bhupendra Patel. Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu rushed to the crash site and is monitoring the situation personally.

Amid such a tragic incident, political commentator, BJP member, and 6-time Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy demands the resignation of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure a free and fair trial over what went wrong in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Subramanian Swamy cited the example of Lal Bahadur Shastri, former PM, who resigned as railway minister after the Ariyalur train accident in 1956. The horrific accident resulted in approximately 150 deaths, and Shastri resigned by taking moral responsibility for it.

Subramanian Swamy's demand was met with instant criticism as he was bashed for politicizing an issue when it had been merely hours since the tragic incident had occurred. More than 110 people were feared dead, and the official death toll is yet to be revealed.