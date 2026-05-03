5 State Election Results Tomorrow: Counting Begins at 8 AM Across India

The much-awaited results of elections in five Indian states are set to be declared tomorrow, drawing nationwide attention. The counting of votes will commence at 8:00 AM, with early trends expected shortly after.

As anticipation builds, exit polls have sparked widespread discussion and speculation across political circles. In Tamil Nadu, projections suggest that Vijay’s TVK could emerge as a strong contender for forming the government. Meanwhile, West Bengal is expected to witness a tight contest, with a fierce battle predicted between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Kerala, several exit surveys indicate a possible shift in power, hinting at a change in the ruling leadership. On the other hand, Assam and Puducherry are likely to see the BJP retain control, according to most poll predictions.

With high stakes involved, political parties, candidates, and citizens alike are eagerly awaiting the final verdict. The outcome is expected to have a significant impact on regional as well as national politics.