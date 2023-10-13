National Cinema Day: 'Pathar Ke Phool' has given me all, says Raveena Tandon

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) On the occasion of National Cinema Day, actress Raveena Tandon took a stroll down the memory lane and reminisced about her debut film, the 1991 action drama 'Patthar Ke Phool', saying she will be eternally grateful.

National Cinema Day is celebrated on October 13, and on this day, the movie theatres across the country offer discounted tickets and other special promotions.

'Patthar Ke Phool' is directed by Anant Balani, produced by GP Sippy, and written by Salim Khan. It stars Salman Khan as a police officer opposite Raveena. The flick also stars Vinod Mehra, Reema Lagoo, Kiran Kumar, Manohar Singh, Goga Kapoor, Deep Dhillon, Pradeep Rawat, Dinesh Hingoo, Arun Bakshi and Iftekhar in pivotal roles.

Taking to photo-sharing application, Raveena shared throwback pictures of her poster of the film, glimpses from movie's stills with Salman, and the photo of her getting an award.

She captioned the post as: "The journey...Pathar ke Phool gave me the opportunity for which I will be eternally grateful. To open up this beautiful world of cinematic dreams, for a teenager to now .. it's given me all. #nationalcinemaday."

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented: "I remember this pic in your juhu house so clearly when we used to be discussing costumes and rushing to the movie sets and we both are still running, working."

Replying to Manish, Raveena said: "@manishmalhotra05 and May we both together, always, till the last! You but my friend are inspiration to another level!"

Fans took to the comment section to shower love on the actress. They wrote: "Always successful", "always shining like a star", " your fashion sense is too good", "90s beauty", "unbelievable", "nostalgic."

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in ‘One Friday Night’. She next has ‘Ghudchadi’ in the pipeline.

