Narmadapuram: People buying medicines at half rates than market price from Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Narmadapuram, Dec 16 (IANS) The residents of Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh are drawing the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya JanAushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and cutting their medical expenses significantly.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, opened under the PM-BJP scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, are providing medicines at much cheaper rates to people, as compared to the branded stores.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra has been opened in the district hospital with the help of the Red Cross and hundreds of patients are taking advantage by buying cheaper medicines from here, every day.

The cheaper medicines mark a significant departure from the previous practice and hence, it has generated an atmosphere of happiness among the general public.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra, being operated by the Civil Surgeon Dr. Sunita Kalme is providing a lot of relief to the city residents as they are buying affordable and cheaper medicines from here.

A couple of beneficiaries also spoke to IANS about the benefits of the path-breaking scheme.

Beneficiary Alok Sharma said that earlier many people like him were buying expensive medicines from outside but now getting medicines at cheaper rates. It is very beneficial for the general public. PM Modi has initiated a very good scheme, the public at large is going to get a lot of benefits from the scheme.

Beneficiary Ashish Soni said, "there are very expensive medicines available in the market, but one can buy medicines at very cheap rates from Jan Aushadhi Kendras".

Keshav Sahu said that he is getting his father treated at this district hospital.

“The sugar tablet which used to cost Rs 260 for father is now available for only Rs 27 through Jan Aushadhi Kendra. The blood pressure pill which used to cost Rs 180 is available here for Rs 18,” he said.

"When my father became very ill, I took him to Bhopal AIIMS. Here the bill for medicines stood at Rs 5,200. But I got this medicine from Jan Aushadhi Centre for only Rs 1,250. Every month, the expenditure on my father's medicines was Rs 6,000, but now that has reduced to Rs 700 to 800," he added.

