Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again in 2029: Assam CM

New Delhi/Ayodhya, June 8 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the fourth time in 2029.

On Saturday, Sarma visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. He first went to the Hanuman temple for blessing and then had a “darshan” of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

“Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time and he is the only person after Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve this feat. He will again become Prime Minister for the fourth time after the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

He added that there are 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country and every party is set to win somewhere and lose other seats.

“BJP is forming a government at the Centre for the third time in a row. This is important,” Sarma said.

He also mentioned that the Assam government will send at least 1 lakh people to visit Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir this year.

