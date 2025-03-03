Nani-starrer Paradise to hit screens worldwide on March 26 next year

Chennai, Mar 3 (IANS) The makers of director Srikanth Odela’s much-awaited action thriller, The Paradise, featuring Natural Star Nani in the lead, have now released a new video, which gives a glimpse of the raw, rustic nature of the gripping action thriller.

More importantly, the makers have announced that the eagerly awaited action extravaganza will hit screens worldwide on March 26 next year.

On Monday, as promised the makers of the film ‘The Paradise’, released a glimpse video, which the makers chose to call a “raw statement.”

The video begins with a woman’s voice saying, “Everyone has written of parrots and doves. Yet no one has dared to pen the tale of crows. This is the story of those oppressed crows.”

The glimpse gives an idea of the grimness of the story. The woman continues to narrate. She says, “The saga of restless corpses, drifting through the ages…. The story of a race that was raised by pouring blood like milk from a mother's breast… A human spark sparked valour in an entire community. The crows, once scorned, rose with swords in their grasp. This is the tale of a son of a bitch who united these crows. The tale of my son, who rose a leader.”

The glimpse makes it clear that the film will revolve around the uprising of an oppressed class under the leadership of a strong and capable leader, shunned by society.

The Paradise has triggered huge interest as it will be for the second time that acclaimed filmmaker Srikanth Odela will be joining hands with Nani. The two had earlier worked together on Dasara, which had gone on to emerge a big hit.

The film, which has been produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri , has music by one of the most sought after music directors in the country, Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematography for the film is by GK Vishnu and editing will be by Navin Nooli.

Vinay Sagar Jonnala is the Chief Co-director of the film, which has dialogues by Thota Srinivas and Ajju Mahakali.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.