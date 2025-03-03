Oscar Winner Anora OTT Release: Where to Watch in India

The Sean Baker-directed romantic comedy Anora has been the talk of the town, especially after its spectacular run at the 97th Academy Awards. Winning five out of six nominations, the film has captivated audiences with its unlikely love story between a stripper and the son of a Russian billionaire.

After premiering in Indian theaters in November last year, cinephiles have been eagerly waiting for its digital release. The wait is finally over as Anora is set to make its OTT debut on JioHotstar on March 17. Earlier this month, the streaming platform unveiled its March watchlist, confirming the much-anticipated release. For those who can't wait another two weeks, the film is already available for rent and purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Zee5.

A Modern-Day Pretty Woman

Often compared to Cinderella and the Julia Roberts classic Pretty Woman, Anora first gained attention after winning the Palme d’Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. At the 2025 Oscars, the film secured multiple nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Except for the Best Supporting Actor category, Anora bagged wins in all its nominated categories.

In addition to its Oscar success, the film also won major accolades at the Producers Guild of America and Writers Guild of America Awards. Mikey Madison, 25, further cemented her status as a leading actress by winning both the Academy Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Actress for her role as the titular character.

A Small-Budget Film That Made Big Waves

Produced, written, directed, and edited by Sean Baker, Anora was made on a modest budget of $6 million but went on to gross an impressive $41 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of Baker’s career. The movie stars Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn in lead roles, alongside Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

The Story of Anora

Set in Brighton Beach, the film follows Anora “Ani” Mikheeva (Mikey Madison), a 23-year-old stripper who crosses paths with Ivan “Vanya” Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch more interested in partying than studying. Initially, their relationship begins as a business arrangement when Vanya hires Ani for a week. However, their connection deepens, leading to a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas. But their whirlwind romance takes a dramatic turn when Vanya’s parents step in, determined to annul their marriage.

With its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and critical acclaim, Anora has solidified its place as one of the most talked-about films of the year. Mark your calendars for March 17 to catch this Oscar-winning film on JioHotstar!