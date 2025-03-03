Nandish on ‘Ziddi Girls’: Reflected on which teacher from my past resembled Professor Dhar

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Nandish Sandhu, known for his performances in Super 30, Undekhi 2, and Jubilee, takes on a refreshing new role as Professor Dhar in Ziddi Girls, said after reading the script, he reflected on which teacher from his past resembled his character the most.

Nandish shared insights into preparing for this layered character and the influence Dhar has on his students.

He said that shaping Professor Dhar was both an exciting and insightful experience.

“This marks my first time playing a professor, but I’ve had inspiring mentors and teachers during my academic years who shaped my understanding of such a role.”

He describes Professor Dhar as a progressive educator who speaks with irony, encourages students to engage with challenging ideas, and remains both approachable and empathetic.

In preparing for the role, the actor found inspiration from his own past.

“After reading the script and collaborating closely with the writers and directors, I reflected on which teacher from my past resembled Professor Dhar the most. My English teacher, Atul Sir, stood out.”

The actor said that “his mannerisms and personality naturally informed aspects of the portrayal.”

“The rest came together seamlessly, thanks to the talented cast and an incredible team of directors on set,” he shared.

When it comes to the impact of Professor Dhar on his students, the actor believes the character embodies the essence of a true mentor.

“Professor Dhar (PD, as he is lovingly called) firmly believes that everyone, especially students, should have their own voice. No opinion should ever be forced upon them. The best we can do is guide, suggest, and then allow them to make their own decisions.”

“After all, isn’t that how we truly learn? It’s through making mistakes, taking wrong turns, and facing failure that we figure out how to do things differently—and better,” he said.

