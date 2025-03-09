Nana Patekar teaches Ashish Vidyarthi how to flip an omelette

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar taught actor and food blogger Ashish Vidyarthi how to flip an omelette without breaking it.

Ashish took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of him from the sets of a film. The video also featured Nana at the food area making an omelet for Ashish.

The video begins with Ashish saying: “So, tell me, how many people have eaten this omelette? There's an amazing way to flip it. When I saw it for the first time, I thought, no, no, he's doing something wrong. See now. This is the process, brother.”

The video then pans to Nana, who is seen holding a plate in one hand.

Nana is heard saying: “A lot of things are like this, they break when you flip them. So, one day I thought, okay, if we do this, let's see what happens.”

He then takes the pan and slowly puts the cooked side of the omlete on the plate. Nana then flips it back on the pan to cook the other side without breaking it.

Ashish then said: “Earlier, I thought you were getting it wrong.” He adds that he will have it, to which Nana asks if he’d like some toasts with his eggs.

Ashish gets surprised to see Nana making some French toasts from him.

He asks Nana: “Do you make your own food at home?”

To which, Nana replied: “We were building a house there. So, we made at least 110. In 15 days, once for all of them.”

Ashish then tasted the food and said: “Nana Patekar has made this, it’s amazing. The taste is amazing. The experience is amazing.I'm very happy that I can share it with you.”

Nana then sweetly says thank you.

The video shared by Ashish was captioned: "Touched by your care and warmth Nana…. Dherr Sara Pyaar. (sic)"

