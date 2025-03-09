Barcelona match postponed after feath of club doctor; Celta, Alaves, Valencia win

Madrid, March 9 (IANS) FC Barcelona's La Liga game at home to Osasuna that was scheduled to be played on Saturday night was postponed after a member of the FC Barcelona medical team Carles Minarro died.

Minarro passed away on Saturday afternoon at the team hotel prior to the game, leading to La Liga postponing the league leaders' match, reports Xinhua.

"La Liga laments the death of the FC Barcelona first team doctor, Carles Minarro, and informs that for this motive the game between FC Barcelona and Osasuna scheduled for today (Saturday) has been postponed," read the communique from the competition's organising body.

Osasuna also sent their condolences to Barcelona, with a "strong hug in these difficult moments for all the FC Barcelona staff."

The postponement of the match denies Barca the chance to open a four-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of the table and Atletico could become leaders if they win away to Getafe on Sunday.

In the games that were played, Celta Vigo is starting to look towards a possible place in Europe next season after coming back from a goal down to win 2-1 at home to Leganes.

Leganes opened the scoring in the 18th minute after excellent work from Juan Cruz saw him pull the ball back for the unmarked Valentin Rosier to score from about eight meters out.

Celta equalized eight minutes later when Alfon Gonzalez pulled the ball back for Oscar Mingueza to side-foot home and Gonzalez put Celta ahead on the stroke of halftime with a smart finish after being slipped through on goal.

Deportivo Alaves claimed three vital points at home to Villarreal with a dramatic 1-0 win, while Valencia beat Valladolid 2-1 at home.

Sunday will see Real Madrid entertains Rayo Vallecano, while Atletico Madrid travels to Getafe.

