Nana Patekar steals spotlight in ‘The Vaccine War’ trailer

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Director Vivek Agnihotri’s long awaited bio-science-drama film ‘The Vaccine War’ has finally released its trailer, and it is a very intense depiction of just how many difficulties the scientists preparing the vaccine had to go through. Though, the biggest highlight of this trailer is Nana Patekar, who steals the spotlight.

The trailer depicts, in a stylistically very intense way, the great tension and danger that the doctors and scientists had to go through back in 2020, when the whole nation was under siege by an unseen airborne enemy - the Covid-19 virus, all the while their own media was against them.

Nana Patekar, who is the chief medical scientist is shown enticing all his fellow scientists and doctors to get to work, calling the whole situation akin to a war, where they all are soldiers whose job is to obey command and do their duty.

Pallavi Joshi, who played a very antagonistic role in ‘The Kashmir Files’ is shown in a completely different light here, as she dons the guise of one of the female doctors, who is wondering who is spreading such an anti-India narrative, and why they are doing so, when everyone is at their lowest.

Nana Patekar then proceeds to tell everyone that their job is only to work and prepare the vaccine, dealing with these media reports is not what they are supposed to do, and at such a critical time, people can only do what they can do.

The trailer also highlights the increasingly negative role a section of the media played during the preparation of the Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, saying that ‘India can’t do it’, and it won’t be able to inoculate 130 million people safely.

At the very end of the trailer, we see Anupam Kher who is wearing a mask himself and is asking Nana Patekar if the vaccine is being prepared, to which he says ‘It is sir. This is will be India’s first indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine'.

Much like ‘Tashkent Files’ or ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘The Vaccine War’ apart from presenting a dramatic version of a true story shows that many times, the enemy of the country are residing within the country itself.

The movie has already had some of its pre-release premieres in the United States and has received positive reception. Aiming to honour the actual scientists and the medical fraternity who put their lives on the line, ‘The Vaccine War’ will land in theatres on September 28, 2023 where it will clash with 'Fukrey 3'.

