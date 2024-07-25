Names going missing from the Voters' List must be investigated: Maha BJP leaders

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Maharashtra on Wednesday appealed to the Election Commission to look into the matter related to the voters' names from the 2019 voters' list 'going missing' in the 2024 list.

The delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar in Delhi and brought to his attention the errors in the voter registration process ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

They also cited certain technical difficulties with regard to the photos, addresses and names of the voters during the registration process.

A detailed report of the voter registration campaign was presented to the commissioner.

The delegation submitted that the names of voters who had exercised their voting rights during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections went missing during the 2024 elections.

"As a result, these voters could not cast their votes. Interestingly, there are a number of such voters in Maharashtra. Why did these names disappear? How did they disappear? At whose behest did they disappear?" the delegation members wondered.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said that a thorough investigation must be carried out into this matter, adding the delegation urged the CEC to take measures to ensure missing names are included back in the list.

"The CEC gave us a favourable response," he added.

