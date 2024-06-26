Naidu to roll out poverty elimination programme from Kuppam

Amaravati, June 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said on Wednesday that the state’s poverty elimination programme would begin from his home constituency Kuppam.

On the second and concluding day of his visit to Kuppam in Chittoor District, the CM said that the first step to build a poverty-free society would be taken in this segment.

He also ordered police officers to immediately lift cases against innocent people registered under political compulsions.

Giving details of the schemes to be implemented, CM Naidu made it clear to officials that the government would take steps to first ensure poverty-free villages, then mandals and finally the entire segment.

He directed the officers to formulate a comprehensive action plan for the overall development of Kuppam.

Voicing concern over violence and abuse of ganja in Kuppam, he directed the officials to immediately put an end to such illegal activities.

Asserting that there would be no forcible mobilisation of the public for meetings, no heavy convoys and sirens, he said, "I have already told the ministers not to hold any kind of meetings after 6 P.M. and asked the officers to react fast in performing their duties more effectively."

The CM was very particular that the law enforcement agencies should act firmly against those violating norms and indulging in rowdyism.

Recalling that the officers functioned under several compulsions in the last five years, he said that the situation was so alarming that he could not visit his home constituency and interact with the people.

"Even an attempt to murder case and several other cases were registered against me, though till 2019 there was not a single case against me," Naidu pointed out.

Mentioning the drinking water problem in Kuppam constituency, the CM told the officers to prepare an action plan for early completion of the canal works of Handri-Neeva.

Priority should be given to dairy, silk and honey products, he said and declared that food processing units would be invited to Kuppam and the constituency would be transformed into an education hub.

The CM made it clear that a special programme would be taken up to sharpen skills among the youth and provide employment to them on a large scale.

