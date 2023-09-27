Nagas unable to join nationwide cleanliness drive on Oct 1: NSCN-IM

Kohima, Sep 27 (IANS) The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) has said that the Nagas are unable to join the nationwide cleanliness drive on October 1, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the day coincides on Christians' Sunday Prayer's Day.

The Isak-Muivah faction of NSCN-IM said on Tuesday that what can be termed as playing into the nerves of the Nagas' religious ethos as the call of the Prime Minister for a nationwide cleanliness drive falls on October 1 (Sunday).

Nagas as Christians cannot simply abide by the call of the Prime Minister no matter how noble the cleanliness drive, the dominant Naga outfit said.

The NSCN-IM in a statement added that for any such nationwide drive for cleanliness, the sentiment attached with the spirit of secularism must be rightfully respected.

Nagas would stand as one Christian family to resist such a cleanliness initiative that defies the mutual respect for different faiths that reflects the secular character of India.

NSCN-IM cannot remain as a mere spectator to any policy or initiative that obstructs and undermines Christian faith, the statement said.

It added that the bold step taken by Chakhesang Baptist Church Council (CBCC) that "we must obey God rather than human beings" is something highly valued and appreciated.

"It is to stress the importance of Naga people's attachment to God, because no matter the challenge of life, no matter the weight of the problem we face, it is God who sustains us."

"The Christian's Holy Bible teaches that God not only created the universe but he upholds and sustains it day-by-day, hour-by-hour. The Bible further says that Christ, the son of God, upholds the universe by the word of his power."

"All said done, the Nagas cannot deny God by obeying the call of Prime Minister Modi," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.