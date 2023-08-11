Nadda, Mohan Bhagwat to be in Bengal today

Kolkata, Aug 11 (IANS) Focusing on West Bengal in a major way for the big battle of 2024 Lok Sabha polls RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda are slated to arrive here on Friday with an array of programmes.

Bhagwat’s visit to the state is mainly aimed at participating in the two-day eastern regional working committee of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that has started from Friday and will continue till Saturday.

RSS insiders of the state said that the organisation’s national chief is expected to give important insights on two aspects.

“The first is how to reactivate the defunct branches of RSS in the state and the second will be finalising the strategy of the organisation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” an RSS insider said.

On the other hand, the main focus of Nadda’s visit to West Bengal will be to participate in the two- day eastern regional workshop of the party that is slated to start at Kolaghat in East Midnapore district from Saturday and will continue till Friday next.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to address the workshop in virtual mode. The Union commerce minister is expected to be physically present at the workshop to be attended by party representatives from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha as well as from the Union territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

BJP is focusing on West Bengal in a major way keeping in mind the big battle of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The central leadership has already set a target for 36 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2024. Recently, the saffron leadership has thoroughly overhauled the district-level organisation of the party in the state.

