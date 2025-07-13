NABARD prepared to lead from front for India’s inclusive growth: Chairman

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) As India accelerates toward inclusive growth, NABARD is prepared to lead from the front through digital transformation, support for rural enterprises, and mission-led programmes that unlock grassroots potential, said Shaji KV, Chairman of NABARD, on Saturday.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) marked its 44th Foundation Day with a commemorative event at Chennai, celebrating its journey as a pivotal institution in India’s rural development.

“NABARD’s 44-year journey is a testament to our unwavering commitment to rural transformation. From enabling access to finance and infrastructure to fostering innovation and resilience, our work has touched millions of lives,” said Shaji.

“Our focus now is to scale high-impact solutions, nurture entrepreneurial ecosystems, and ensure sustainability remains at the heart of development,” he added.

M Nagaraju, Secretary Department Of Financial Services (DFS), said that for over four decades, NABARD has served as a cornerstone of India’s rural development strategy.

“Its initiatives reflect the government’s vision for an inclusive and future-ready rural economy. As we move into an era defined by climate challenges and digital opportunities, NABARD’s role in strengthening rural livelihoods and institutions will be more critical than ever,” he told the gathering.

The occasion brought together key policymakers, state officials, banking leaders, and grassroots innovators to reflect on NABARD’s enduring mission and unveil a new chapter of forward-looking initiatives.

N. Muruganandam, Chief Secretary Tamil Nadu, acknowledged NABARD’s contributions in the state, saying that, “NABARD’s support has been instrumental in enhancing rural livelihoods and building self-reliant communities across Tamil Nadu. Its efforts in empowering SHGs, supporting infrastructure, and promoting inclusive finance are deeply appreciated.”

The event witnessed the launch of several strategic initiatives aimed at expanding NABARD’s outreach and deepening its development impact, like inauguration of NABARD’s Sub-office in Leh, Ladakh.

Established on July 12, 1982, with headquarters in Mumbai, NABARD operates with a mission to promote sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural prosperity through effective credit support, related services, institutional development, and other innovative initiatives.

