My son is innocent: Bibhav Kumar’s father

Patna, May 18 (IANS) After the Delhi Police arrested Bibhav Kumar, the Personal Secretary (PS) of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with alleged assault and misbehaviour with AAP MP Swati Maliwal, his father Maheshwar Rai said that his son Bibhav is ‘innocent’.

Rai said that Swati Maliwal is unnecessarily levelling charges against his son with “malefic” intentions.

Bibhav Kumar is a native of Kudru village under Kochas block in Rohtas district, Bihar.

“After that incident, I talked with my son on the phone. He told me that Swati Maliwal is unnecessarily creating an issue and levelling serious allegations against him. When Swati Maliwal reached the CM's office cum residence in Delhi, my son informed her to wait for some time to meet the Chief Minister but she levelled false allegations against him. My son is innocent,” Rai, who retired as a constable in the Bihar Military Police (BMP) told media persons in Rohtas.

After completing his studies at the Kashi Hindu University of Banaras, Bibhav went to Delhi to study journalism. During the same time, he came in contact with Arvind Kejriwal. Later, when the AAP government was formed in Delhi, Kejriwal appointed Bibhav Kumar as his Personal Secretary.

The villagers said that Bibhav has not come home for the last several years but vouched for his integrity, saying that his conduct has been excellent.

As per the FIR lodged by Swati Maliwal, Bibhav Kumar beat her up at the Chief Minister’s residence where she had gone to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

