Muthoot FinCorp launches ‘Book My Gold Loan’ campaign with Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Muthoot FinCorp Limited (MFL), the flagship company of the 137-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), on Friday launched its 'Book My Gold Loan' campaign featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The campaign introduces a first-of-its-kind service in India: 'Book a Gold Loan instantly, anytime, from anywhere'.

The newly-launched feature allows customers to initiate loans with a simple missed call, integrating advanced technology with exceptional customer service.

"Partnering with Shah Rukh Khan, the ‘Book My Gold Loan’ campaign represents a major leap for us. With the ‘Book My Gold Loan’ service, we aim to make life easier for all our consumers with gold loans that can be taken at any of our branches or from their homes. Our loans empower our customers to fulfil their aspirations daily," said Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp.

This unique service makes gold loans more accessible and convenient for consumers and is powered by the robust 'phygital' presence of Muthoot FinCorp across the country with over 3,700 branches and Gold Loan from Home in more than 50 cities.

Muthoot FinCorp’s ‘Book My Gold Loan’ campaign has been conceptualised and created by Havas Worldwide India (creative) and executed by Havas Media India (media) and features a captivating television commercial (TVC) starring Shah Rukh Khan.

"We came up with a signature gesture for our unique feature of Book Your Gold Loan with a missed call and got Shah Rukh Khan to tell the world about it. And as always, he gave it a unique twist," said Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India.

The TVC whisks viewers through a sequence of aspirations -- starting businesses, studying abroad, and buying a new car. As each scene unfolds, Shah Rukh Khan subtly incorporates the 'call me’ gesture, hinting at a simple solution.

In the end, Khan reveals the answer behind his ‘call me’ gesture -- Muthoot FinCorp's ‘Book My Gold Loan’ service.

This first-in-India service makes getting a gold loan as easy as a missed call to 80869 80869 to turn 'your dreams into reality'.

Additionally, Muthoot FinCorp has also released a musical video promoting the new initiative with SRK.

"Muthoot FinCorp's constant innovation to make financial access easier for people is commendable and we are sure the multilingual campaign will meaningfully connect with the larger audience across the country," said Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network.

This campaign will be broadcast in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati. It will encompass OOH, digital platforms, television, print, and on-ground activations, ensuring a widespread reach and pan-India impact.

Muthoot FinCorp recently achieved record-breaking consolidated loan disbursements in FY24 at Rs 61,703.26 crore.

With the launch of 'Book My Gold Loan', the company is poised to make a significant leap forward in simplifying the lending landscape.

