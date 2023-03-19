Muslim League, RS talks were held: Expelled Muslim League leader K.S. Hamsa

Thiruvananthapuram, March 19 (IANS) Expelled Muslim League state secretary, K.S. Hamsa said on Sunday that a meeting was held between a Muslim League MLA and the Kerala RSS leadership.

He said that the meeting was held to rope in the Muslim League into the Left fold. This, he said, would help the BJP in the long run in Kerala politics. It was the RSS who initiated this discussion, Hamsa added.

The MLA was responding to the revelation made by the RSS Prantha Karyavahak (State Secretary) P.N. Easwaran on Saturday said that the RSS as part of its outreach programme had held discussions with a Muslim League MLA.

The RSS leader had also said that the Muslim League was a secular political party and was against terror activities but added that they would have certain communal interests.

Rejecting the claims, Muslim League state general secretary PMA Salam had said that their's was a secular political party and it does not have any truck with the RSS.

Hamsa was expelled from the party for continuous attacks against the party-state leadership as well as personal attacks against the all-powerful national general secretary of the party and former minister, P.K. Kunhalikutty who is in full control of the party Kerala unit.

The expelled leader, however, said that the RSS leadership had held discussions not with Kunhalikutty but with another leader.

