Two cars collide on Yamuna expressway, 8 injured

Noida, March 19 (IANS) Eight people, including two children, were seriously injured in a collision between two cars on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, said police.

The accident happened late on Saturday night.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Additional DCP Greater Noida, Rajeev Dixit said that a speeding car collided with another, leading to both the vehicles being severely damaged, including one overturning on the road.

The injured have been identified as Om Prakash Goyal, his wife Lata Devi Goyal, Prashant Goyal, Pankaj Goyal, his wife Shalu Goyal and Mukesh Saini, including two children, Raunak and Riddhi, aged 6 and 2 respectively.

The accident caused a traffic jam at the expressway, and the police had to get the two cars removed with the help of a crane.

