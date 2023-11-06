Musk starts improved X customer service for premium users

San Francisco, Nov 6 (IANS) Elon Musk on Monday announced that premium verified users can now send a direct message (DM) to the platform for support.

However, the response time will vary from X customer service executives, according to other posts.

X News Daily posted: “Verified users can now DM the @Premium account for support.”

“Response times will vary but we've seen examples of users getting responses from agents in under 10 minutes,” it added.

Musk replied: “Improved customer service.”

A premium service user replied that this is a great move by X.

“This is a super good news, @elonmusk. Under the previous team of #Twitter, I was expecting such a service so many times,” the user commented.

However, X News Daily further posted that to be fair, some users have been seeing much longer response times from the X customer service.

