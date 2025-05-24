Musk-run X suffers outage, users in India unable to login and load new posts

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The Elon Musk-run social media platform X on Saturday suffered an outage globally, including in India, as users were unable to load new posts and were unable to login.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, thousands of users struggled to access X webpages, as well as had issues with the app and login page.

While 41 per cent users said they were unable to login, the same number of users reported problems with the X app and 18 per cent with the website.

The company was yet to reveal the reason behind the outage -- second within 24 hours.

On Friday, X (formerly known as Twitter) suffered a major outage. Millions of users were unable to access the social media app.

Several users in India tried to use the website but were unable to access it. According to Downdetector, more than 5,000 users worldwide reported issues with the microblogging platform.

X Engineering said in a post that they were aware of the incident and the team was constantly working on the issue.

“X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today. We are experiencing a data centre outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue,” it posted.

In March, Musk said a massive cyber-attack hit his X social media platform, that disabled millions of users across the globe, including in India, from accessing the popular platform. The X platform went down in a massive global outage as users were unable to access the micro-blogging platform.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing...,” said the billionaire in a post. “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X,” he said, adding that it is an attempt to silence him and his platform.

X was acquired by Musk in October 2022 for $44 billion. After the acquisition, X rarely went off the grid unlike its peers Facebook and Instagram.

