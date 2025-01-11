Coldplay Announces Additional Tickets for Mumbai Tour on BookMyShow - Check Details

If you're still hoping to grab tickets for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour in India, you're in luck! Online ticketing platform BookMyShow has announced the release of extra tickets for the band’s Mumbai concerts due to overwhelming demand.

On January 11, BMS shared that additional tickets will be made available for the Mumbai shows scheduled on January 18, 19, and 21. The sale for these tickets will begin at 4 pm on January 11, with the waiting room opening at 3 pm, giving fans a chance to secure their spots early.

Coldplay’s India tour includes five shows in total, with three taking place at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and two at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Fans now have a second chance to witness the iconic band live on stage!