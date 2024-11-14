Music creators from India and South Korea joined forces at KOLAB 2024

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) and the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) celebrated the success of KOLAB, the Indo-Korean Music Collaboration Programme, which wrapped up with an exclusive listening session on November 13 in Mumbai.

The event offered a unique platform for artists to present their best collaborative songs, blending Indian and Korean musical elements. This exceptional opportunity not only provided valuable exposure but also paved the way for career growth, as the artists' compositions made a memorable impact on the distinguished gathering of industry leaders.

The event, which was held from November 6 to 12 at the True School of Music, Vijaybhoomi University, Jamrung, saw19 music creators from India and South Korea collaborated to produce cross-cultural compositions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mayur Puri, lyricist, screenwriter, film-director and Board Member at IPRS, shared, “KOLAB has brought young creators from India and Korea into a truly collaborative space, allowing them to express themselves freely and create something genuinely original. This initiative breaks away from commercial constraints, enabling artists to blend their unique styles and cultural roots naturally. It’s inspiring to witness how the spirit of collaboration has brought the richness of both Indian and Korean music heritage together, and we’re excited about expanding this platform for more cross-cultural partnerships in the future.”

Kim Kibeom, Board Member KOMCA, added, “This camp has brought about a transformation for the Korean artists. It provided them with an opportunity to break away from their usual creative habits and be inspired by collaboration with Indian artists. By experiencing the diverse music styles and cultures unique to India, their artistic horizons have broadened. Additionally, collaboration with artists and producers from both countries facilitated a cultural exchange that they hadn't had access to before. This experience will undoubtedly help the KOMCA artists grow personally, and will contribute to the creation of fresh and innovative works in the Korean music scene.”

The KOLAB listening session in Mumbai marked the successful conclusion of this remarkable collaboration, while also opening the door to new artistic partnerships between India and South Korea.

As IPRS and KOMCA continue to promote cultural exchange through such initiatives, KOLAB has set the stage for emerging artists to gain recognition and forge connections that elevate their music on a global scale.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.