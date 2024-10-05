Musiala ‘will become the face’ of Bayern Munich, says Director Eberl on contract negotiations

Munich, Oct 5 (IANS) With prodigy Jamal Musiala entering the final year of his contract next season, FC Bayern Munich Director of Sports Max Eberl has dismissed concerns about the attacking midfielder leaving the club.

"We speak frequently. It feels very good that something is being created here. Jamal is an exceptional player who will become the face of Bayern. I'm very confident. I'm basically an optimist and see no reason for him to leave Bayern," said Eberl in a press conference on Saturday.

Jamal Musiala heavily impressed spectators at the 2024 European Championship as he finished the tournament as the joint top-scorer. His current contract with the German giants is till June 2026.

The 21-year-old has featured heavily in the opening games of the season and has five appearances with three goals to his name in the Bundesliga. However, Musiala did not start the crucial Champions League tie against Aston Villa on Thursday (IST) and will be rested for the game against Frankfurt on Sunday.

"We all know how good and important Jamal is for Bayern and Germany. Our priority is that he's fit and stays fit. He's done an excellent job and has openly communicated how he feels. We've tried to manage his workload. But it's now the right decision for him to have a rest and get fully fit again," said head coach Kompany at a press conference.

Bayern currently sit at the top of the Bundesliga but have suffered a slight hiccup in the past two games as they drew against defending champions Leverkusen before losing their first game of the season against Villa. Max further went on to suggest that if Bayern performs to their capabilities, they will surely bag all three points

"Leverkusen and Aston Villa were both games that you'll win if played again. The result wasn't what we imagined either time. The way we played is what we want to build on. And we need to do that again in Frankfurt. We need to go to our absolute limit -- every player, every substitute.

We're aware of the results in Frankfurt in recent years. The stakes are high there. In terms of intensity, it'll be similar to against Aston Villa. If we perform to our maximum, we'll win. That's the goal," concluded Max.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.