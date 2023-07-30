Muharram clash: Delhi Police registers three FIRs

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Delhi Police has filed three separate FIRs in connection with the Saturday's violence that took place in Outer Delhi's Nangloi area during the Muharram procession.

The police have also recovered a few more CCTV footages to identify the culprits. Six police personnel and six volunteers including five women sustained minor injuries while containing the situation.

All the FIRs have been filed against unknown individuals.

A senior police officer said that they have formed a special team to retrieve CCTV footage from the area which will help them in the investigation.

"Additionally, the police have obtained videos related to the Nangloi violence to help identify the suspects. To maintain peace in the area, police have been deployed at the sites of the violent incidents," said the official.

Clashes erupted between the police and mob on Saturday evening near the Surajmal Stadium after a few Tazia procession organisers tried to deviate from the designated route of the procession.

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing people pelting stones and causing damage to public vehicles, including buses and private cars.

One of the videos showed bus passengers having to take cover on the floor of the bus to protect themselves from the stone pelting outside.

In another video doing rounds on social media, a youth can be seen carrying a sword.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said on the occasion of Muharram on Saturday at around 5.45 p.m, some Tazia processions entered the Nangloi police station area on main Rohtak Road and tried to deviate the route mutually decided upon in the coordination meeting with the organisers.

"Efforts were made to convince them to stick to pre-decided route and proceed to the designated burials. While most of them cooperated, a few miscreants became unruly and started instigating public and resorted to stone pelting," said the DCP.

