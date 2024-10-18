MUDA case: ED raids not politically motivated, claims K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Reacting to the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka BJP on Friday claimed that the ED raids are not politically motivated.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said that Congress themselves has claimed it to be a case of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore rupees.

“Wouldn't it be good if the investigation into the case leads to money being recovered for the state's empty treasury,” he said.

He added that the ED conducted the raids based on complaints received. “A scam involving over 1,200 plots of land, including one linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was reported, leading to the raids,” he said.

He added that K. Marigowda, a former Congress leader and Chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, (MUDA), himself stated in a letter that a scam of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore had occurred.

“Following this, activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint. There is no question of political involvement in this matter. Neither the BJP nor the central government has any role in this,” said Ashoka.

He further added that this should not be viewed as politically motivated, adding that if the plots of land are recovered and the money is returned, it will benefit the state government.

He also questioned how a case of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore could occur if there was no illegal transfer of money.

“After land plots were approved, someone would have definitely received the funds. The money involved in these transactions was likely in cash, which implies it was black money,” Ashoka pointed out.

“Those who question the ED should have raised their concerns in court. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not approached the court. If the ED lacks authority, then the question arises whether the government has the authority to conduct a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry,” Ashoka questioned.

He added that the BJP party will discuss the next course of action internally, adding that after examining the documents seized during the ED raids, the appropriate action will be taken.

He said that the ED conducted raids at the MUDA office, adding that the officials have also conducted simultaneous raids at the residence of accused number four, the land owner J. Devaraju.

Sources said that a team of 20 officers have raided the MUDA office and are verifying the documents.

“The ED officers’ team is also raiding the residence of Devaraju and conducting search operations. The officers are also questioning him,” the sources said.

They added that the ED will also raid the residence of Siddaramaiah at any time and question him and his wife Parvathy, who are the first and second accused in the MUDA case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.