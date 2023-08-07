Mswipe Technologies enters the UAE, launch uTap with etisalat by e&

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Digital payments and POS provider Mswipe Technologies on Monday said it has expanded to the UAE in partnership with etisalat by e& to launch uTap to offer omni-channel payment solutions to merchants across various categories.

uTap offers the latest generation POS terminals with integrated offline and online card payments, business management applications and automation tools that aim to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“Our focus is on delivering frictionless payment solutions that empower businesses in these emerging markets. This partnership enables us to expand our reach and introduce our innovative product portfolio to new territories, further driving our growth,” said Ketan Patel, CEO, Mswipe Technologies.

uTap will help merchants accept payments, both offline and online, at affordable rates. With uTap, businesses can securely collect and process payments while seamlessly integrating with existing processes.

“uTap presents an exciting opportunity for SMBs to streamline payment processes and embrace cutting edge digital payment solutions powered by Mswipe Technologies, a leading payment solutions provider in India,” said Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB , etisalat by e&, the telecom arm of e& in the UAE.

The uTap packages are developed to provide businesses with cost-effective payment acceptance solutions for as low as AED 50 per month with no upfront costs.

Mswipe provides a host of payment acceptance solutions to merchants across categories in 800 cities and towns in the country.

