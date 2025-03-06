MSMEs must integrate with large supply chains for 8 pc growth: Suman Bery

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) India’s corporate sector must step up, and MSMEs need to be integrated into larger supply chains to drive real competitiveness and achieve 7-8 per cent growth” NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery said here on Thursday.

Addressing the CII National Conference on Responsive Supply Chain for Indian Manufacturing, Bery said, "India has staged a remarkable economic recovery post-COVID, emerging as the fastest-growing large economy in the world, as acknowledged by the IMF. With moderate inflation and declining poverty levels, the country is on a strong growth trajectory. The challenge now is to sustain and accelerate this momentum."

Bery also said, “Historically, India has functioned as a collection of regional economies rather than a single integrated market. But with GST and major infrastructure investments, we are now transitioning into a truly unified national economy. This integration will be one of the most powerful drivers of India's future growth."

Highlighting the importance of sustainability, Bery said, “As the world moves towards greener supply chains, Indian enterprises—both large and small—must adapt. Sustainability is no longer just about compliance; it is becoming a core factor in global competitiveness. MSMEs must be supported in this transition, ensuring they are part of a greener, more resilient industrial ecosystem."

Speaking at the conference Deepak Shetty, Chairman, CII Council on Manufacturing Excellence and CEO and Managing Director, JCB India Ltd said, “For two decades, services have been the dominant growth driver. Now, the time has come for manufacturing to take centre stage, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World.'”

“With ongoing Ease of Doing Business reforms dismantling outdated rules and decriminalising business laws, India is creating a more enabling environment for entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and investment," he added.

Sagar Kadu, Director (Logistics Division), DPIIT, said, “PM Gati Shakti is backed by a robust digital GIS-based support system, along with a strong institutional mechanism where multiple ministries sit together to collectively review and coordinate these projects. By breaking silos and promoting integrated planning, we have successfully identified and covered major connectivity projects, linking industrial nodes, ports, and civil infrastructure."

