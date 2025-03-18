Mrunal Thakur shares the food that fuels her workout motivation

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur has shared the secret behind her workout motivation, and it’s not what you might expect.

The actress revealed that simple food plays a key role in fueling her fitness routine. In her latest Instagram post, the 'Jersey' actress revealed that Indian breakfast Poha keeps her energized and ready to take on her workouts. Sharing her video of working out in the gym, Mrunal wrote, “I workout because I really love POHA #backatitagain.”

In the clip, the actress can be seen sitting with her back to the camera, performing arm and back exercises with focus and precision. Mrunal also added the song 'Ek Dafaa' (Chinnamma) by Arjun Kanungo to the video.

Yesterday, the 'Sita Ramam' actress posted a series of stunning pictures of herself in a lavender-hued chikankari lehenga, paired with sparkling diamond accents. She kept her look simple and chic, opting for minimal makeup to highlight her natural beauty. In the caption, she wrote, “Classic charm with a desi twist.”

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur is currently shooting for her next project, "Dacoit,” where she will star opposite Adivi Sesh in a romantic role. The highly anticipated pan-India film also features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role. Directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, the film is co-produced by Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios.

The story of "Dacoit" centers around an angry convict who seeks revenge on his ex-girlfriend for betraying him. As he plots a perilous trap, the narrative takes the audience on an intense emotional journey filled with themes of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Besides, “Dacoit,” Mrunal is also gearing up for the release of “Son of Sardaar 2,” the much-awaited sequel to the 2012 film “Son of Sardaar.” She will share the screen with Ajay Devgn once again in this exciting follow-up, which also featured a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla in its first installment.

