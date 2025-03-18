Babil Khan shares why he wanted to do a music video with Jasleen Royal

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan has shared that the reason he wanted to do singer Jasleen Royal’s music video “Dastoor” is because she has a voice that only “god can give and sometimes a voice can save a soul.”

Babil, who is the son of late star Irrfan Khan, took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures featuring moments from the music video.

Reminiscing about how everyone was happy on learning Babil got a music video with Royal, he wrote in the caption section: “When Jasleen wanted to do a music video with me everyone was overjoyed (I mean she’s a star and I’m still on the journey), I was overjoyed too but not for the same reasons.”

He revealed that he has known the “Nachde Ne Saare” hitmaker since she was making videos on YouTube.

“I have known this beautiful girl since she was making videos on YouTube a decade ago and her voice has and will always always sweep me off my feet and place me on a cloud that reassures me that my troubles are away even if just for 3 minutes (assuming that’s the average time for a song).”

It was her voice that was the deciding factor for Babil.

“I did this video because @jasleenroyal has a voice that only god can give and sometimes a voice can save a soul.Dastoor - Jasleen : youtube it.”

Babil started as a camera assistant in Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Single after finishing his education. It was in 2022, when he made his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala alongside Tripti Dimri.

In 2023, he featured in “Friday Night Plan”, where he essayed the role of actress Juhi Chawla’s son. The actor was then seen in the series “The Railway Men,” based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Babil shared screen space with names such as Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon and R. Madhavan in the series.

Up next for Babil is Shoojit Sircar's The Umesh Chronicles with Amitabh Bachchan.

