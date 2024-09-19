Mrunal Thakur’s laughter echoes as she seesaws through sunflower seas

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is spending her time in the meadows.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself on a seesaw. She can be seen having a childlike excitement with her make-up artiste on the seesaw.

She wrote in the caption, “Balancing life with my favourite person”.

Earlier, the actress had shared a fun video of plant propagation, and left her fans in splits with the end result. In the video, she was seen dipping the plant in a glass cup, as she said, "Propagating this one and this is day one... you just dip the roots..." She further says, "Now one week later”.

The next video showed her laughing and standing next to a big plant. She quipped and said, "one week later". The video is captioned as, "Good night".

Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Kumkum Bhagya', and has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series 'Made in Heaven 2'. She featured in the episode titled 'Beauty and the Beast' as Adhira Arya. The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Star'.

Recently, she essayed the role of Divya in ‘Kalki 2898AD’. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The actress next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, 'Son of Sardaar 2', which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead, in the pipeline.

