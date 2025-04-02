Mrunal Thakur relives her childhood memories with her dad

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur took to social media to relive her precious childhood memories with her father, Udaysing B Thakur.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Jersey’ actress posted a sweet video of herself on the swing, with her doting dad standing close by. Sharing this sweet moment, Mrunal wrote in the caption, “Memories of childhood! Hi Papa Love you papa.” She also added Atif Aslam’s popular track ‘Meri Kahani’ to the video.

Notably, Mrunal often shares photos and videos with her dad, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond. Whether it's celebrating special occasions or just enjoying everyday moments, her posts reflect the deep love and warmth they share. Last year, on the occasion of her father’s birthday, the ‘Super 30’ actress penned a heartfelt note calling him the star of the family.

Mrunal wrote, “Papa, you’re my world, my inspiration, my pillar of strength, my happy place and my very own cheerleader. I wish every dad is as incredible and amazing as you. You’ve always believed in me and pushed me to be the best version of me and I could spend a lifetime thanking you for all that you do, but even that wouldn’t be enough…that doesn’t mean I won’t keep trying. Thank you papa for being you, and thank you for making me ME. You truly are the star of our family. Happy birthday Papa.”

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of her upcoming actioner "Dacoit,” where she will star opposite Adivi Sesh in a romantic role. The highly anticipated pan-India film also features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role. Directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, the film is co-produced by Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios.

In addition to Dacoit, Mrunal is also preparing for the release of “Son of Sardaar 2,” the highly anticipated sequel to the 2012 hit “Son of Sardaar.” She will reunite with Ajay Devgn for this exciting follow-up, which also boasts a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla, just like the original film.

