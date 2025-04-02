Vaiko for ban in TN on Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan over negative Mullaperiyar dam reference

Chennai, April 2 (IANS) After facing intense backlash from Right-wing groups and strong criticism in the RSS mouthpiece Organiser, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s latest film L2: Empuraan has undergone significant re-editing, with 24 cuts made before further screenings. Now, MDMK General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Vaiko has demanded a complete ban on the film in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Vaiko alleged that the movie portrays the Mullaperiyar Dam as unsafe and promotes fear among the people of Kerala.

He pointed to a specific reference in the film to a dam in “Nedumpally,” accompanied by a controversial dialogue suggesting its demolition.

The dialogue implies that the Travancore king was forced by the British to lease land for 999 years, and despite the British and the monarchy no longer being present, the dam still exists, posing a threat to Kerala.

Vaiko further highlighted a dialogue in the film advocating for the bombing of the dam, stating, “If we bomb the dam, which drowns people even when just two shutters are opened, the entire state of Kerala will be destroyed.”

The MDMK leader also criticised the film for undermining the safety of check dams, quoting another line from the film: “It is safe only if there is no dam.”

Calling for the removal of all such controversial scenes and dialogues, Vaiko accused the film-makers of having vested interests in instilling fear among the public.

He also cited the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee that has affirmed the dam’s safety.

It is worth noting that the film-makers had already made 24 voluntary cuts — totaling 2.08 minutes — after the film faced sustained criticism post its release on March 27, 2025.

The re-edited version, certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), is expected to be screened in most Indian theatres starting Wednesday, April 2.

Among the notable changes, the name of the antagonist Balraj — originally Baba Bajrangi, seemingly referencing Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, convicted for the 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre — has been changed to Baldev.

A display card originally stating ‘India 2002’ has been altered to “a few years ago.”

Several riot-related visuals, including those showing vehicles near religious structures, violence against women, and dead bodies, have been removed.

A key conversation between a young Zayed Masood (played by director Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his father during the riots has also been cut.

Additionally, references to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), depicted in the film as being misused by the ruling party to target political opponents, have either been muted or removed.

