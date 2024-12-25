MP's Khajuraho farmers, locals thank PM Modi for the launch of Ken-Betwa Link project

Bhopal, Dec 25 (IANS) On former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several major development projects in Madhya Pradesh, including the highly anticipated Ken-Betwa Link Project.

The event marked a significant milestone in the region’s development, with PM Modi highlighting the transformative potential of these initiatives, particularly the river-linking project, for the Bundelkhand region and surrounding districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a large gathering, PM Modi said that once the Ken-Betwa Link Project is completed, it will open new doors of prosperity and happiness for the people of Bundelkhand. The project, aimed at improving water availability and irrigation facilities, will also benefit neighbouring districts of Uttar Pradesh like Banda, Mahoba, Lalitpur, and Jhansi.

The project is expected to have a profound impact on the local economy, especially for the farming communities in the region.

Several farmers from the Khajuraho area expressed their excitement and optimism for the future, telling IANS about how the project would resolve long-standing water scarcity issues and improve their livelihoods.

One farmer commented: "It’s great news for all of us that PM Modi has initiated this project. All the issues we faced in the past regarding water supply will be resolved now."

Another farmer added: "I feel good that PM Modi visited our region. This scheme will benefit all farmers, and I am hopeful for a better future."

The enthusiasm was not limited to farmers alone. Local people across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh expressed their gratitude for the project, which promises to bring long-term benefits to the region.

One resident from the Ghode Dam area in Madhya Pradesh said, "Today, PM Modi has launched a Rs 44,500 crore water-related plan. This is a fantastic initiative, and we are excited about its implementation."

Echoing the sentiment, another resident from Khajuraho said: "Only PM Modi could have undertaken such an ambitious project. He has fulfilled the dream of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and this will create jobs and improve the lives of all of us."

The launch of the project has given local communities a sense of hope, with many seeing it as a long-awaited opportunity for the development of Bundelkhand, an area that has long struggled with water scarcity.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP), a crucial part of India's river-interlinking initiative, aims to transfer water from the Ken River to the Betwa River, both tributaries of the Yamuna. This 221-km canal, which includes a 2 km tunnel, will provide irrigation water to over 11 lakh hectares of land. The total cost of the project is Rs 2,208 crore, and 40 per cent of the work has already been completed, with the remaining work expected to be completed by 2026.

As part of the project’s second phase, high-pressure irrigation facilities will be introduced in 253 villages in Shivpuri and Datia districts. This will provide irrigation to 1,10,400 hectares of land, benefiting approximately 53,790 families. Additionally, the project will secure 6 million cubic meters of water for drinking purposes, ensuring clean water for about 1.65 lakh people across 33,000 families in 125 villages in Pichor tehsil.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project promises to bring lasting change to the region, fulfilling the dreams of both Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Narendra Modi by ensuring sustainable development and improved livelihoods for the people of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The local communities, farmers, and residents are already looking forward to the positive impact the project will have on their daily lives.

