MP: Tableau for Republic Day to showcase success of Cheetah project

Bhopal, Jan 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh tableau at the Republic Day Parade will be centred on the theme ‘Cheetah: The Pride of India’, an official said on Wednesday.

He said that the tableau will showcase a glimpse of the historic reintroduction of Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh. Cheetahs had gone extinct in India 70 years ago, and successive governments are doing everything to bring back the Cheetahs to the country.

The tableau will showcase the successful reintroduction of Cheetahs in India.

At the forefront, it depicts a pair of adult cheetahs from Kuno National Park along with the cubs born in Kuno. While, the central part of the tableau features the flowing Kuno River surrounded by the forest cover and natural habitat of the national park, portraying wildlife such as deer, monkeys, birds, and cheetahs thriving in harmony.

This reflects Kuno Sanctuary as a model for biodiversity with the increasing number of cheetahs.

In the rear section of the central part, under a tree, "Cheetah Mitras" (Cheetah Friends) are seen training local residents about cheetah conservation.

The final section of the tableau depicts forest personnel monitoring cheetahs from a watchtower, actively contributing to the success of the Cheetah Project.

On both sides of the tableau, LED panels display a film focused on Cheetahs in Kuno National Park. Additionally, dance troupes from the Sheopur district are seen performing the traditional "Lahangi" dance of the Sahariya tribe.

The Kuno National Sanctuary, located along the banks of the Kuno River in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, has become a new home for Cheetahs in the country.

The sanctuary provides an appropriate diet and natural habitat for the Cheetahs. As a result of the successful reintroduction project, a total of 24 cheetahs, including adults and cubs, are now roaming freely in the Kuno Sanctuary.

The first batch of eight cheetahs transported from Namibia was released at Kuno by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday on September 17, 2022, while the second batch of 12 cheetahs was brought from South Africa on Feb 18, 2023.

Reports suggested that the third batch of 18 cheetahs, scheduled to be relocated from South Africa to Madhya Pradesh in February 2025, may delayed as the authorities are awaiting the quarterly progress of Cheetahs to be transported.

The MoU, signed on January 17, 2022, specifies that India’s govt must submit quarterly progress reports on the Cheetahs translocated to India from South Africa.

The new batch of Cheetahs is expected to be relocated to Kuno National Park in Sheopur and Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur.

