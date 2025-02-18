MP sets new policies to boost MSMEs, Start-ups and more

Bhopal, Feb 18 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has rolled out a series of innovative policies aimed at promoting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and invigorating other key sectors.

Among the highlights is a new policy for undeveloped land allocation, designed to support eligible projects with government guidance and assistance. This initiative includes provisions for flats if land is unavailable, and stresses a transparent online application process with land allotment through e-bidding.

To stimulate the energy sector, the state has announced ambitious targets and subsidies. Investors committing over Rs 10 crore will receive a 40 per cent subsidy, with even higher benefits for specific groups; 48 per cent for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and women industries, and 52 per cent for women.

The goal is to integrate these groups into MSME industries and foster development in regions where industrial establishments are currently lacking, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Spokesperson and Minister for Urban Development and Housing said after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The Cabinet has also approved a start-up policy with the objective of doubling the number of startups from the current 5,000 to 10,000. Mega incubation centres will be established to provide loan assistance, market access, and other support to encourage innovation and growth. Additionally, a Start-up advisory council will be formed to oversee these initiatives, the minister said.

In tourism, particularly religious tourism, the government has outlined a policy to develop airports every 150 km and helipads every 45 km. This strategy is expected to boost employment through pilot training and air cargo facilities, the minister informed.

To tackle the ongoing water crisis, the Tapti Mega Recharge Project is set to construct a 273 km long canal to replenish groundwater with 11.76 million cubic meters of water. This project will benefit 123,000 hectares in Burhanpur and Khandwa districts, improving agriculture, water sources, and groundwater levels, particularly aiding farmers in Khandwa district who face regular water shortages, the minister informed further.

Plans are also in motion to transform cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur into model electric cities. This includes a significant push for electric vehicles with discounts on registration fees for various vehicle categories and support for establishing charging stations, particularly by women and Divyangs.

Furthermore, a new policy enables groups, including farmers, to develop townships with government cooperation. This initiative encourages investment and planned development through land pooling, offering affordable housing subsidies and project approvals from authorised committees at district and state levels.

These comprehensive measures aim to foster sustainable growth, enhance infrastructure, and improve the overall quality of life in Madhya Pradesh, the minister further said.

