MP Police 'rogue's gallery' entrant found dead

Bhopal, May 23 (IANS) The body of a man, a history-sheeter facing 23 cases, was found dead at a culvert in a nearby village, Bilkisganj, 25 km from Bhopal, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Lalu Arjun Yadav.

Confirming the report of murder, police said the accused lured Yadav to a meeting before killing him.

Speaking to IANS, Commissioner of Police Harinarayan Chari Mishra said, "Yadav had a criminal record and was in the process of getting externed from Bhopal."

"Yadav was in the rogue's gallery. The murder is believed to be linked to a love affair. His body was recovered from a bridge in Bilkisganj, a nearby village. The main accused, Shubham, and his accomplice have been arrested," Mishra said.

Some video footage has reportedly surfaced showing angry family members engaging in heated exchanges with police officers. Reports said the angry family members blocked the road outside the Kamla Nagar police station in protest.

Serious allegations have been made against the police for failing to act promptly.

However, Nirpua Pandey, the officer in charge of Kamla Nagar police station, evaded providing details to the IANS, stating only that the murder occurred on May 20.

Police sources revealed that Yadav was kidnapped three to four days ago in the Kamla Nagar police station area.

Shubham and his two associates have been missing since the day Lalu disappeared.

During the investigation, police obtained Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage showing three individuals carrying a box.

After a search, the accused were arrested.

Commissioner Mishra confirmed that Yadav had 23 criminal cases registered against him at Kamla Nagar police station, including charges of attempted murder, rioting, arson, vehicle vandalism, obstruction, and other serious offences.

