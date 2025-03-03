MP: National Rowing Championship begins at Bhopal’s Upper Lake

Bhopal, March 3 (IANS) The 42nd Senior National Rowing Championship 2025 began at Upper Lake in Bhopal on Monday.

A total of 27 teams, including Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Service Sports Control Board will be participating in this event.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with the state’s Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang inaugurated the mega water sport event in the presence of a large number of spectators and the participants.

"Today, my heart is filled with joy to see the tricolour fluttering on the waves of Bada Talab. It is a matter of great pride that Madhya Pradesh got the opportunity to host this wonderful sports event," Chief Minister Yadav said during his inaugural address.

He further stated that the state government is committed to promoting water sports, to provide necessary facilities and the best training to the players.

"My best wishes to all the players participating in this competition," he added.

A total of 450 players from 27 teams from across India, comprising 23 state teams and four teams representing the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Service Sports Control Board will compete for medals.

The event is being coordinated by Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Department in collaboration with the Rowing Association of India.

The competition format includes heats, repechages, semi-finals, and finals, ensuring fair qualification opportunities for all participants.

The championship serves as a qualifying event for national team selection, making it crucial for athletes aspiring to represent India in international competitions.

The presence of armed forces teams adds a distinctive competitive element to the championship.

The championship will follow strict safety protocols, with dedicated medical teams and rescue boats stationed throughout the course.

The championship will culminate on March 7, 2025, with all 14 final events scheduled for that day.

The Rowing Association of India has appointed 11 jury members to oversee and ensure the smooth execution of the championship.

